Listen to the audio version of the article

Some of the classified documents seized by the FBI at Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago involve highly sensitive intelligence information about Iran and China. At least one of the documents concerns Tehran’s missile program.

The Washington Post writes, citing sources familiar with the dossier, according to which the revelation of this material could jeopardize the intelligence gathering methods.

Donald Trump replies by accusing the FBI and the Justice Department of leaking classified “documents hoax” seized from his residence in Mar-a-Lago. “Who could ever trust that corrupt and exploited agencies, which ignore our constitution and the Bill of rights, will keep every document safe, especially after they have lost millions and millions of pages of information from previous presidents?” his social Truth. “And who knows what the National Archives and the FBI have put in the documents or stolen, we will never know.”