Home World Washington Post, including papers seized from Trump, some on Iran and China
World

Washington Post, including papers seized from Trump, some on Iran and China

by admin
Washington Post, including papers seized from Trump, some on Iran and China

Some of the classified documents seized by the FBI at Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago involve highly sensitive intelligence information about Iran and China. At least one of the documents concerns Tehran’s missile program.

The Washington Post writes, citing sources familiar with the dossier, according to which the revelation of this material could jeopardize the intelligence gathering methods.

Donald Trump replies by accusing the FBI and the Justice Department of leaking classified “documents hoax” seized from his residence in Mar-a-Lago. “Who could ever trust that corrupt and exploited agencies, which ignore our constitution and the Bill of rights, will keep every document safe, especially after they have lost millions and millions of pages of information from previous presidents?” his social Truth. “And who knows what the National Archives and the FBI have put in the documents or stolen, we will never know.”

Find out more
See also  Usa, three boys trapped in the elevator with water in their throats: "Save thanks to your cell phone"

You may also like

Assault on Capitol Hill, Donald Trump will have...

Logistics is guaranteed to be smooth | Railway...

At the front with the “musicians” of the...

“Strip-tease during confession”: a new scandal shakes the...

Liz Truss’s annuity shocks the United Kingdom: 131...

Kevin Spacey acquitted of assaulting an underage actor

Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months, outraged Congress...

The Communist Party’s war on independent thought continues

Pope: nurturing the laity has the greatest responsibility...

Uk, for the post-Truss the return of Boris...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy