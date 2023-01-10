Lines of people outside the crematoria waiting to enter with their loved ones killed by Covid. These are the shocking satellite images taken by the American company Maxar Technologies and published exclusively by the Washington Post. The photos concern six metropolises – Beijing, Nanjing, Kunming, Chengdu, Tangshan, Huzhou. According to analysts, activity around mortuary centers increased abnormally in December.

Satellite images were captured in early and late December. The difference between the two moments is evident. In the image taken on December 24, for example, a new parking lot has appeared in one of the capital’s crematoria to cope with the influx of customers.

EXCLUSIVE: Satellite imagery and newly verified footage show packed crematoriums across China as covid surges — suggesting the country’s death toll is far higher than the government says. https://t.co/nVEyurTFIH — Samuel Oakford (@samueloakford) January 9, 2023

To confirm what was happening, the Washington Post also examined dozens of videos shot in Chinese funeral homes. Footage shows these places filled with family members trying to cremate the bodies of their loved ones. Many hours of waiting, until late at night.

Looking at overhead photos of the Tongzhou district crematorium on the outskirts of Beijing, the Washington Post noted that between December 22 and 24, the parking lot was expanded to hold about 100 cars. The staff of the funeral facility in those days would work around the clock to cremate 150 bodies a day, according to a post published (and hastily removed) on the website of the “Beijing Youth Daily”.