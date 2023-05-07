Washington Post: The Texas Mall Killer is a neo-Nazi

WASHINGTON. The man who killed eight people in a Texas shopping mall had neo-Nazi and supremacist beliefs. This was reported by informed sources to the Washington Post. The killer was identified by the name of Mauricio Garcia, 33 years old. Police have not yet disclosed a reason for the massacre and have no press conferences scheduled for today.

Texas, shooting in a shopping center: the rumble of shots and the flight of people news/wp_il_killer_del_centro_commerciale_in_texas_neonazista-12793839/&el=player_ex_12792883″>