Washington Post: “Trump’s men moved boxes with other classified files the day before the FBI raid”

New details emerge on the story of the top secret document found byFbi inside the residence of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump. As revealed by the Washington Postthe day before the famous federal raid on the house of tycoon some of its employees have moved boxes with others confidential files: a timing that, according to the investigators involved in carrying out checks on the behavior of the former president during his mandate at the White Housecould be explained as a possible obstruction to the ongoing investigation.

According to reports, Trump and his aides also carried out a “dress rehearsal” for the movement of sensitive documents even before his office received the May 2022 mandate, as if the possibility of a search had been put on the table since the beginning. ‘start. Prosecutors also collected evidence that Trump sometimes kept confidential documents in his office at a location where they were visible and sometimes he showed them to others.

During the blitz of Federal Bureau they had been found hundreds of documents which today are in the hands of Department of Justice American who is carrying out all the necessary checks. Among these there were not only declassified files, as Trump declared, but more than 300 top secret document and among these 700 pages classified to the highest level only in the boxes taken from the National Archives in January. Pages to which the Department of Justice and the Bureau would have had access only in May, triggering the alarm to recover as soon as possible all the documents still in circulation and capable of putting at risk, if in the wrong hands, the national security of the United States.