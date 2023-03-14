Bit experts and without weapons. This is, according to an investigation by the Washington Post, the profile of the Ukrainian soldiers engaged in the front lines of the conflict with Moscow. The US newspaper’s report, however, goes beyond simple information and also reports the words of a battalion commander who supports the thesis of a part of the army not at all used to fighting in the field. To read the Washington PostFurthermore, Ukrainian forces have suffered significant casualties in men and weapons since the start of the war and Western officials are questioning whether to resist Bakhmut is a wise strategy. “The quality of the Ukrainian forces has been degraded by a year of losses, the mood of the front-line troops is gloomy, some officials Ukrainians question Kiev’s readiness to organize the spring counter-offensive”, reported Wp, which speaks of almost 120,000 soldiers of Kiev dead and wounded, compared to 200 thousand Russians, although the losses are kept secret even from the allies. The Washington Post notes, based on assessments from Western and Ukrainian sources, that the influx of inexperienced recruits, brought into battle by the Kiev army to fill losses, has changed the profile of the Ukrainian forces, which also suffer from a basic shortage of ammunition, including artillery shells and mortar shells, according to military personnel on the ground. The battlefield situation however may not reflect a complete picture of the Ukrainian forces, because Kiev is training troops for the upcoming counter-offensive separately and deliberately withholding them from ongoing fighting, including defending Bakhmut, said a officer American.

A battalion commander of the Ukrainian 46th Air Assault Brigade, identified by first name Kupolspeaking with the Washington Post instead noted that due to the heavy losses of personal military, there are now “only a few soldiers with combat experience” on the battlefield. And he explained that after a year of war his battalion is unrecognizable: out of 500 soldiers, about 100 were killed in action and another 400 were wounded, resulting in a total turnover. Kupol he said he was the only professional soldier in the battalion and described the drudgery of leading a unit composed entirely of inexperienced troops. “I have 100 new soldiers, they don’t give me time to prepare them. They tell me ‘take them into battle’,” he said. Then he described the severe shortages of ammunition, including the lack of simple mortar bombs and granate for US-made MK 19s. Kupol’s unit retreated in winter from Soledar in eastern Ukraine after being surrounded by Russian forces who then captured the city. And he reported how hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers of units fighting alongside his battalion simply abandoned their positions, despite the fighters of the Russian mercenary group Wagner they advanced. Kupol, who agreed to be photographed and said he understood he could suffer personal backlash for giving an honest assessment, he said he went into battle with soldiers newly enlisted men who had never thrown a grenade, who readily abandoned their positions under fire, and who lacked confidence in handling firearms fire.