Washington, the alarm returned to Capitol Hill

World

The alarm has been returned to the United States Senate, which was evacuated after reports of a gunman arrived with a 911 call signaling a shooting. According to the Washington police, quoted by AbcNews, it would have been a mistake. “There are no injuries and no gunmen,” a spokesman said.

