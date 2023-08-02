Washington, the alarm returned to Capitol Hill

The alarm has been returned to the United States Senate, which was evacuated after reports of a gunman arrived with a 911 call signaling a shooting. According to the Washington police, quoted by AbcNews, it would have been a mistake. “There are no injuries and no gunmen,” a spokesman said.

If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots. — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 2, 2023

