Dumpsters overflowing, garbage roadside and cartons piled up on the sidewalks: a Paris it is waste chaos for the strike of the garbage collectors against the pension reform wanted by Emmanuel Macron. According to the municipality led by the mayor Anne Hidalgothere are 5,400 tons of waste not collected until yesterday, on the seventh day of the strike by garbage collectors against the social security reform which provides for the progressive raising of the retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

Three incinerators on the outskirts of the capital, Ivry-sur-Seine, Issy-les-Moulineaux and Saint-Ouen, will remain closed at least until Wednesday. “What will end the strike is for Macron to withdraw his reform. If that’s the case, Paris will be clean again very quickly,” he said Regis Vieceligeneral secretary of the union branch CGT-FTDNEEA, quoted by the newspaper The Parisian. The same CGT recalls that garbage collectors can retire at 57 years of age. An age that would increase to 59 in the event of definitive adoption of the contested pension reform.

