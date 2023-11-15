Waste Crisis in Havana: Shortage of Equipment and Parts Leads to Accumulation in the Streets

Havana Faces Growing Solid Waste Crisis

The streets and corners of Havana continue to be filled with accumulating solid waste, and there seems to be no immediate solution in sight. The causes of this worsening issue are varied, with factors such as a lack of personnel, shortages of spare parts for specialized equipment, and low availability of fuel contributing to the problem. A recent report by Cuban Television shed light on the deteriorating condition of the equipment used for solid waste collection, with one Communal Services executive admitting that it is the main weakness of the company.

Onelio de Jesús Ojeda, the director of the company, confirmed that over 200 teams, including 63 collection trucks and 174 dump trucks, are currently completely paralyzed. The company’s shortage of spare parts has reached a critical point, with a lack of tires and batteries for vehicles causing major issues for both new donation trucks and older ones from Russia.

Odalis Acosta, the director of the provincial company of Communal Hygiene, also addressed the crisis, stating, “We don’t have the parts we need for the Zil trucks, nor for the Kamaz trucks.” In response to the instability of the workforce, De Jesús Ojeda mentioned that the company has been forced to rely on a significant group of inmates and sanctioned individuals for assistance, as the staff completion rate is at only 68%.

Official data reveals that only 68% of the waste generated in Havana is being collected daily on average, with an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 cubic meters of garbage being left uncollected every day in the capital city. The situation paints a grim picture for the city’s waste management, with no immediate solution in sight.