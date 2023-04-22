by blogsicilia.it – ​​26 seconds ago

Waste-to-energy plants? Let’s call them by their name. They are incinerators and are bad for your health, according to scientific evidence. We are ready for the barricades”. This was stated by the deputies of the M5S to the Ars, after the agreement signed in Rome on special powers…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «M5S at Ars: “Waste-to-energy plants? Let’s call them by their name, they are incinerators and bad for your health. We are ready for the barricades” appeared 26 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».