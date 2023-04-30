Watch matches from home as if you were on the field – always! | Sport

Sometimes it’s nicer to stay at home and celebrate the victory of your favorite team with friends…

Source: Promo

The successes achieved by Serbian athletes are a real magnet for fans to show up on the field and cheer on their favorite team live. However, sometimes it’s much nicer to stay at home and cheer him on live, rewind your favorite move, watch it from a different angle when the director allows it, or simply enjoy repeating a goal, a basket or any other hit!

TV manufacturers have realized the extraordinary potential that sports broadcasts have and how much fans like to watch them live or on delayed transmission, so they have accordingly improved the display technology especially within Mode for Sport or Gaming modewhich improves display quality in sports simulations as well.

Of course, there is no great transmission without a large TV screen, so if you are choosing a new TV now, you are in luck, because Hisense Serbia on offer and there is a discount ULED 4K TVs with a diagonal of 55, 65 and 75 incheswhich share the same platform and very similar features.

The common characteristic of all is Mini-LED technologywhich represents a new trend in the development of modern televisions ready to reproduce all contents with equal quality – television channels, multimedia on demand, streaming, games, sports and everything else.

More lights for a better picture

New technology is not always easy to understand, so we will try to give you a descriptive picture of exactly what Mini-LED brings.

Usually the LED light in the background of the TV screen is the size of a shirt button and, although this TV technology is still one of the dominant ones globally, Hisense has been working on its improvement for some time. Innovative Mini-LED lights are smaller, the size of a grain of rice, so smaller dimensions leave room for more bulbs on the same panel surface. At the same time, while the density of LED lamps increases, which certainly improves the quality of the image, televisions using the new Mini-LED technology become significantly thinner than earlier models. Also, it is very important to point out that the Mini-LED screen does not contain an unpleasant halo effect and provides a crystal clear image in all viewing conditions on its entire surface.

Thanks to everything explained, Hisense model 75U9GQit really pushes the boundaries image quality and brings authentic colors, enhanced contrast, clearly displayed movement and sharp details. This is possible thanks to 4K orderwhich not only allows you to see more detail in the 3840 x 2160 image resolution, but also to watch vivid local content (from USB or other media) and Ultra HD streaming from your favorite apps.

Numerous other display improvements

Hisense ULED TVs support Quantum Dot Colour tehnologiju, displaying the three primary colors – especially red and green – far more accurately than ordinary LED TVs. Thanks to the possibility of delivery over a billion colors on the panel simultaneously, these TVs create a higher quality image display with more details and clear transitions between colors. As many as 1,280 local dimming zones, through full dimming, 10,000 backlights are organized so that the lighting of each zone can be individually controlled. The difference between dark and light parts of the image is clearer and sharper. Also, illumination with a strength of 0.005 to 3,000 nits shows much darker blacks and significantly brighter white tones, so more expressive shading encourages more natural color reproduction and an incredible level of detail.

The Hisense 75U9GQ model fully supports HDR – Dolby Vision, HDR10+ i HLG – which allows the content to practically come to life on the screen. It takes care of an unforgettable cinema at home every time IMAX Enhanced feature, which combines the digitally remastered 4K HDR content and DTS audio technology of this model with streaming platforms. You can always watch your favorite series, movies and documentaries through the smart VIDAA platform, which supports applications and multimedia.

Picture mode for sports and games

Whether you’re watching tennis, football, a car race or playing your favorite game – with image refresh up to 120 Hz, MEMC supportand Sports regime, you can enjoy fluid and uninterrupted animation. The TV recognizes the smallest details and removes the visual noise around them using a dynamic AI algorithm adapted for moving objects. In this way, the graphics in the games are more precise and sharper, and the contents on the field are not blurred and are clearly visible.

Game mode (Game Mode Pro) with automatic low response mode (GENERAL) and continuous vertical refresh under HDMI 2.1 protocol reduces lag, screen tearing and image imbalance, which is extremely important in FPS and tactical games.

its TV Anti-Glarescreen it should not be a luxury, because the picture must always be seen crystal clear! That’s why Hisense 75U9GQ has a low-reflection panel that reduces unpleasant glare from sunlight and other sources of glare from the environment. The screen thus absorbs 98.5 percent of incoming light and reflects back only 1.5 percent, which means that there is 66.67 percent less glare than ordinary TV screens.

Discount until the end of May

Regardless of whether you’ve decided to delight your family and yourself with a large 75-inch television, such as the Hisense 75U9GQ or another Hisense model, now is probably the best time to decide to buy a 4K TV.

Until May 30 Hisense Serbia enables the purchase of Hisense ULED Mini-LED models at special, significantly reduced prices, with a five-year warranty.

See the complete list of models in the range of screen diagonals from 55 to 75 inches at Hisense site, with a note that you can save up to RSD 150,000!