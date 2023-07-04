Home » Watch “Mothers and sisters-in-law” today at 18 on Kurir television Fun




The final week of the culinary show-program “Mothers and Sisters-in-Law” is well under way, and the families who showed the most enviable results during the competition will try to win the main prize – a weekend house.

Source: Promo

During the educational week, the Stanković family from Vladičina Han prepared an Italian dish, minestrone soup to be precise. Thanks to the successfully prepared dish, mother Slavica and sister-in-law Tanja secured additional time in the procurement in the semi-finals when they prepared crispy Moroccan sticks and reached the final with them. In today’s episode, Slavica and Tanja will prepare Thai chicken curry with coconut milk, and how they managed in the final itself and whether the Thai exotic dish is a challenge for them or they will prepare it with ease – find out today at 6 pm in the new episode of the favorite culinary show “Mothers and Daughter-in-law” contests!


THE STANKOVIĆ IN THE FINALE PREPARE AN EXOTIC THAI DISH: Watch “Mothers and Sister-in-Laws” today at 6 PM on Kurir Television

