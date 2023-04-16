Watch out for air conditioners: this is how much the bill will rise in the summer

That of the expensive-bill it seemed like a nightmare now gone. Unfortunately this is not the case. Because new increases for electricity and gas have already been announced. Price increases that will represent a serious blow to families and businesses. Based on the latest data released by He is nurturing, the authority that supervises energy, electricity is expected to rise 10% more in the third quarter of the year, compared to current rates. And that’s not all. Prices will go up by 25% in the period from October to December.

Dynamics substantially similar, albeit more contained, for the natural gas. In the third and fourth quarters, they still report the tops of He is nurturing in a memorandum sent to the Finance Commission on the occasion of a hearing on the Bills decree, increases of 5 and 15% respectively are envisaged compared to the April-June period.

As expected, with the high bill, a new sting is looming for the Italians. For this reason, consumers are already alarmed about what will happen and the possible effects on citizens’ wallets. Second Codacons, an average family will pay about 160 euros more for electricity and almost the same amount (157 euros) for gas compared to current rates. The bloodletting is around 317 euros a year.

“Speculation on the markets still weighs on energy prices, with prices soaring when demand from households increases”, stated Codacons who also explained that “in any case, it will be necessary to understand how energy prices will evolve in the coming months, in a market characterized by great instability and, above all, by unacceptable speculation which weighs like a boulder on the pockets of families and businesses”. The president of the association, Charles Rienzinot only invited the government to be prepared but highlighted how it is “ it is necessary to study interventions aimed at minimizing the effects of the future increase in energy on the pockets of Italians, considering that skyrocketing inflation and two years of high bills have already impoverished Italians and significantly reduced consumption”.

In the note on the Bollette decree filed by the president of Arera, Stefano Besseghini, to the Finance Commission of the Chamber, there is a reference to the measures launched by the government to help families and businesses against the high energy price. The document mentions the heating bonus which could trigger between October and December if the price of energy were to exceed a certain limit. According to Arera, to date it is expected that the incentive will affect around 18 million users. Added to these are the 5 million recipient households of the “social bonus”.

Impressive numbers. Therefore, intervention may not be sufficient. Besseghini highlighted that “the horizon of the measure limited to the October-December 2023 quarter alone presents critical issues in terms of both consumer protection in the entire 2023/24 winter period, given that any high gas prices in the months between January and March 2024 would not give rise to the expected contribution, and for the benefit/cost ratio of the implementation of the measure which requires important adjustments of the vendors’ information systems”.