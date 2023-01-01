Original title: Watch the highlights in advance!The main station broadcasts the 2023 Vienna New Year Concert today

The annual Vienna New Year’s Concert will kick off on January 1, 2023 in Vienna’s Golden Hall. Conductor Franz Welser-Most from Austria will conduct the Vienna New Year’s Concert for the third time . The 525th anniversary of the founding of the Vienna Boys’ Choir will also appear on the stage of the 2023 Vienna New Year’s Concert.

CCTV Music Channel of China Central Radio and Television, Sound of Music, Classic Music Radio and CCTV.com will broadcast live the 2023 Vienna New Year Concert at 18:00 on January 1, and CCTV Variety Channel will rebroadcast at 22:00 on the same day. New media programs will be launched continuously from 1:00 to 21:00, and the headquarter will focus on the 2023 Vienna New Year Concert on the all-media platform.

Austrian native conductor

Conducting the Vienna New Year’s Concert for three times

In 2023, the Vienna New Year’s Concert invited Austrian native conductor Franz Welser-Most to conduct the baton. This is the third time that Mostt has served as the conductor of the Vienna New Year Concert after 2011 and 2013. Most’s previous performances at the New Year’s Concerts left a deep impression on the audience.

The Vienna Boys’ Choir debuts at the New Year’s Concert

2023 is the 525th anniversary of the founding of the Vienna Boys’ Choir. To celebrate this important moment, the choir will appear on the stage of the Vienna New Year’s Concert. Girls will be dressed in marine-inspired outfits, while boys will be dressed in classic sailor outfits as they perform Josef Strauss’ French polka “Joyful Courage.”

record-breaking premiere

In terms of repertoire arrangement, the 2023 Vienna New Year’s Concert has the most premiere repertoire in recent years. According to the official repertoire, there are a total of 18 works, 14 of which are performed at the New Year’s Concert for the first time, breaking the record for the number of first performances. The previous record still stood at 11 in 2013.

Ballet performance adds the ultimate visual feast

Concerts joined by ballet have become a tradition of the Viennese New Year’s Concert. At the New Year’s Concert in 2023, three works were incorporated into ballet performances, one of which was the classic encore “Blue Danube” waltz.