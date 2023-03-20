Home World WATCH THE SERIES “RING OF FATE” AND WIN A GIFT! | Fun
Viewers of Kurir Television and loyal fans of the new hit series “The Ring of Destiny” every weekday from 11 a.m. on the “Puls of Serbia” show will have the opportunity to win gifts.

Interest in the “Ring of Destiny” series is huge, and the intriguing story of two sisters has captivated audiences around the world. Kurir television has provided prizes for all those who follow closely and know every detail from the series. All that is required is for them to correctly answer the given question from the episode that aired the day before, and the fastest answer leads to a prize.

Follow the show “Puls of Serbia” on weekdays from 11 a.m., because every day you will have a new question and a new opportunity to win a gift. Watching your favorite series “The Ring of Destiny” will never be the same again, pay attention to every detail and take the opportunity to be the winner of the daily prize!

The rules of the prize game can be found at the link.

