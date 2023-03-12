In the courtyard of the Government of the Republic of Serbia, on Wednesday, March 12, 2003, at 12:25 PM, Prime Minister Zoran Đinđić was killed. Witnesses say that two shots and one scream were heard.

Source: Promo

In extremely serious condition, Zoran Đinđić was transferred to the Clinical Hospital Center. Two surgical teams performed a complex operation. At 1:30 p.m., the democratically elected Prime Minister was declared clinically dead, and the Government of Serbia introduced a state of emergency.

The assassination was carried out by Zvezdan Jovanović, a member of the Special Operations Unit, from the window of office 55 on the second floor of the Photogrammetry Institute building at 14 Admiral Geprata Street.

Aleksandar Simović and Ninoslav Konstantinović were also in the Institute building at the time of the murder, while Sretko Kalinić and Mile Luković were in the car in front of the building. The driver of the assassins was Vladimir Milisavljević aka Budala, who was waiting for them in front of the building in a car while Milan Jurišić was guarding the parking lot in front of the building. At the same time, Miloš Simović was transmitting information about the prime minister’s movements that was being delivered to him by Branislav Bezarević, a member of the State Security Service, and Dušan Krsmanović was parked near the intersection of Nemanjina Street and Kneza Miloša Street, from where he was reporting on the arrival of the convoy of cars in which the Prime Minister was Djindjic. In addition, in a separate vehicle, Saša Pejaković and Dušan Spasojević, known as Šiptar, all members of the zemus clan, were driving around the neighborhood where the Government building is located.

What is the political background of the assassination?

Was the Zemun clan, as a criminal organization, capable of killing the prime minister without the support of JSO?

What changes took place in the state security department at the time before the assassination of the prime minister?

Guests:

Zoran Živković, closest associate and friend of Zoran Đinđić, Federal Minister of Police (2000-2003)

Mijat Lakićević publicist, journalist and editor of “Novi Magazin”

Editor and presenter: Jelena Pejović