Home World Watch the special show on Kurir TV tonight at 8 pm | Entertainment
World

Watch the special show on Kurir TV tonight at 8 pm | Entertainment

by admin
Watch the special show on Kurir TV tonight at 8 pm | Entertainment

In the courtyard of the Government of the Republic of Serbia, on Wednesday, March 12, 2003, at 12:25 PM, Prime Minister Zoran Đinđić was killed. Witnesses say that two shots and one scream were heard.

Source: Promo

In extremely serious condition, Zoran Đinđić was transferred to the Clinical Hospital Center. Two surgical teams performed a complex operation. At 1:30 p.m., the democratically elected Prime Minister was declared clinically dead, and the Government of Serbia introduced a state of emergency.

The assassination was carried out by Zvezdan Jovanović, a member of the Special Operations Unit, from the window of office 55 on the second floor of the Photogrammetry Institute building at 14 Admiral Geprata Street.

Aleksandar Simović and Ninoslav Konstantinović were also in the Institute building at the time of the murder, while Sretko Kalinić and Mile Luković were in the car in front of the building. The driver of the assassins was Vladimir Milisavljević aka Budala, who was waiting for them in front of the building in a car while Milan Jurišić was guarding the parking lot in front of the building. At the same time, Miloš Simović was transmitting information about the prime minister’s movements that was being delivered to him by Branislav Bezarević, a member of the State Security Service, and Dušan Krsmanović was parked near the intersection of Nemanjina Street and Kneza Miloša Street, from where he was reporting on the arrival of the convoy of cars in which the Prime Minister was Djindjic. In addition, in a separate vehicle, Saša Pejaković and Dušan Spasojević, known as Šiptar, all members of the zemus clan, were driving around the neighborhood where the Government building is located.

See also  Brazil: Bolsonaro does not admit defeat but authorizes the transition with Lula

What is the political background of the assassination?
Was the Zemun clan, as a criminal organization, capable of killing the prime minister without the support of JSO?
What changes took place in the state security department at the time before the assassination of the prime minister?

Guests:
Zoran Živković, closest associate and friend of Zoran Đinđić, Federal Minister of Police (2000-2003)
Mijat Lakićević publicist, journalist and editor of “Novi Magazin”

Editor and presenter: Jelena Pejović

You may also like

More violence on the fields of the Sicilian...

The boat capsized adrift with 47 migrants on...

Rudel Obreja died at the age of 57

Bibio shares remixes by Alan Braxe, 81810 and...

Consequences of facets | Magazine | Health

Euroleague commentator said Filip Petrushev is Bulgarian |...

Tehran, girl dances in front of Evin prison...

sea ​​and wind weather forecast for tomorrow, Monday...

Another Saturday of huge protests in Israel

Empoli-Udinese / The focus on the man of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy