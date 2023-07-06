Home » Water Crisis in Montevideo: Inhabitants Forced to Use Salt Water for Daily Activities
Title: Water Emergency Leaves Residents of Montevideo, Uruguay Desperate for Clean Drinking Water

Subtitle: Critical water shortage forces residents to resort to salt water for hygiene, raising concerns for health risks

Montevideo, the capital city of Uruguay, with its 1.3 million inhabitants, is currently facing a severe water crisis. The situation has reached such a critical level that residents are now left with no choice but to shower, clean, and even wash their clothes with salt water. The authorities fear that low-income individuals are consuming tap water out of necessity, as they lack the financial means to purchase bottled drinking water.

Ignacio Lorenzo, the spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Development of the Municipality of Montevideo, has called the situation unprecedented and critical. He highlighted that the Severine Pass dam, the primary water source, is now at a mere 1.5% of its capacity.

In an interview with CNN, Lorenzo explained, “The government started mixing fresh water from that reservoir with downstream salt water from the Santa Lucía River approximately two months ago. As a result, the water that is now flowing from all taps in the city has a high content of chlorides and sodium, making it undrinkable.”

He further emphasized the risk this poses to vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, children, and individuals with kidney problems or hypertension.

The poor water quality has caused a significant drop in water consumption, plummeting from 70% to a mere 30%. Regrettably, those who are still using tap water are primarily low-income individuals who cannot afford to buy bottled water.

According to a report published in The Nation newspaper, Uruguay neglected investing in alternative water reservoirs at Paso Severino, further exacerbating the crisis. Back in 2016, the previous government proposed a project to build a new dam on the Santa Lucía River, but unfortunately, it did not materialize. Consequently, the urgent need to ensure the quality of water in the capital was ignored.

The current president, Luis Lacalle Pou, drew criticism for his ambitious plan to address the water crisis, which involved private investors. Despite opposition to his approach, Lacalle Pou recently announced the approval of the Arazatí project, which includes a $200 million investment to make water drinkable.

Regrettably, the only viable solution to the critical water situation seems to be rainfall. However, forecasters predict no significant rain in the coming days, leaving the Uruguayan capital in a precarious situation.

As the drought intensifies, photos depict the shocking reality of the dry Severino Pass dam, a submerged bridge emerging after 30 years, and the cracked soil highlighting the impact on the agricultural sector.

Without rainfall in the near future, Montevideo’s water reserves, currently below 2%, will only last a week. The urgency to find a sustainable solution to this dire situation has become more pressing than ever.

Source: news, Nueva Tribuna, Ámbito, Infobae, CNN.

