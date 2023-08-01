Water Crisis Intensifies in Drought-Hit Afghanistan: High Temperatures Leaves People Desperate for Water

Title: Severe Water Shortage Plagues Drought-Hit Afghanistan

Subtitle: High temperatures and limited water supply add to the woes of struggling Afghans

August 1, 2023

Hangzhou Net – The ongoing high temperatures and prolonged drought are exacerbating the water shortage crisis in Afghanistan, leaving its people deeply water-scarce and struggling to make ends meet. With limited access to affordable water, many residents are forced to pay exorbitant prices, pushing them beyond their means.

In the capital city of Kabul, whenever there is a rare opportunity to fetch some free water, scores of people line up in hopes of securing their share. The scene of wheelbarrows laden with water causing traffic congestion on the main roads has become a common occurrence.

Local residents in Kabul have expressed their distress over the dire situation. One resident explains, “Just a few days ago, there was a long line of wheelbarrows pulling water, even on the main road, blocking traffic. Afghans face water shortages.”

Afghanistan has been grappling with drought for the past four consecutive years, leading to a consistent decline in groundwater levels. This year’s scorching heat and dry climate have further exacerbated the situation, making it increasingly difficult to meet the water demands of the population. As a result, many areas have implemented time-limited water supply, leaving people with no choice but to resort to buying water at steep prices.

One Kabul resident laments, “The cost of buying water is very expensive. I work for the Ministry of Education and spend half my salary on rent, with the other half going towards water expenses. I have to borrow money at the end of each month just to get by.”

A recent study conducted by the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom unveiled that countries and regions particularly vulnerable to extreme heat, such as Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, and certain Central American countries, are more susceptible to grave consequences. This emphasizes the urgent need for assistance and intervention in affected areas.

In addition to battling a severe water crisis, Afghanistan faces numerous other challenges. The hasty withdrawal of the U.S. military in August 2021, after two decades of operations, has left the country in a vulnerable state. The resulting loss of life and infrastructure damage has further compounded the difficulties faced by the Afghan people, who are already struggling to overcome poverty. Such circumstances make it arduous for them to effectively withstand and recover from natural disasters, leading to frequent humanitarian crises.

As Afghanistan continues to endure high temperatures, drought, and the ensuing water shortage, immediate assistance, both locally and internationally, is crucial to alleviate the suffering of its people. Adequate measures and proactive plans need to be implemented to address this pressing issue, ensuring the availability of clean and affordable water for all Afghans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

