Water drilling: a solution or a problem? – Poredaka Villager

Today, when one walks in the streets of Conakry (more particularly in the municipality of Ratoma), one cannot remain insensitive to the numerous water boreholes which have flourished almost everywhere in the city. There are sometimes more than ten water boreholes per square kilometer in certain districts! There are two reasons for this boom: firstly the absence of tap water in certain districts of the capital, then the dubious quality of tap water for those who have access to it at home. The inhabitants (the wealthiest of course) are therefore obliged to supply themselves with water via the water drilling companies which have multiplied the points of access to water in the city. Unfortunately, this practice has negative effects on the environment and on the health of consumers.

Borehole that allows residents to fill their jerry cans with water – Credit: Iwaria

Indeed, the installation of many boreholes in a given area can lead to a drop in the level of groundwater, which has harmful consequences for the environment and local populations. Today, with global warming, droughts are on the increase, leading to a drop in groundwater levels. However, groundwater is very important because it is the primary source of drinking water on the planet. These recharge regularly and slowly, thanks to precipitation, to then discharge into rivers and other bodies of water.

Among the phenomena that endanger this cycle: the explosion of the world population and global warming. If humans use too much groundwater, the springs may dry up! As they have already been damaged by global warming, it is our responsibility to pay particular attention to our water consumption, and that of political leaders to raise public awareness on this issue.

Critical Drought – Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Moreover, many borehole owners do not have the water analyzed before offering it to the population for consumption, which can put the consumer health at risk.

It is therefore important to consider possible solutions to solve these two problems: lower groundwater levels and securing our water purification systems, for the good health of consumers. To begin with, the competent authorities should take measures to improve the quality of tap water in all areas of the city. The inhabitants would then no longer need to resort to boreholes.

Tap. Photo Medsile via Iwaria

Then, the owners of boreholes should be encouraged to have the water analyzed before giving it away for consumption and also to put in place measures to protect the water tables. Public awareness campaigns could also be useful.

Finally, it would be interesting to consider the installation of rainwater harvesting systems in order to reduce the pressure on groundwater. Rainwater harvesting is the capture and concentration of surface runoff water before it flows into a stream or river. The rainwater thus collected is used for agricultural work, household or other needs. There are many techniques for harvesting rainwater.

Basin filled with water. Credit: Chamsdine via Iwaria

In conclusion, the establishment of water boreholes in Conakry is a phenomenon that meets a real need, but which unfortunately has harmful effects on the environment and the health of consumers. Therefore, measures must be taken to encourage borehole owners to protect the environment and improve the quality of tap water so as not to harm the health of consumers. Faced with these problems, there is a range of solutions, we should look at what the other countries that have decided to act are doing and see what the alternative solutions are, in particular to reduce the pressure on the water tables.