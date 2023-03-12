Home World water emergency, new supply points and home service for the elderly (Photo and Video) – Sanremonews.it
water emergency, new supply points and home service for the elderly (Photo and Video) – Sanremonews.it

water emergency, new supply points and home service for the elderly (Photo and Video) – Sanremonews.it

In Taggia thewater emergency non-drinkable continues and, in these hours, the municipal administration (headed by the mayor Mario Conio) is working to minimize the inconvenience of citizens.

It is currently underway installing a series of tanks throughout the municipal area so as to ensure the distribution of drinking water. They will be ready as early as the next few hours. They will be placed in (below the map): piazza 4 Novembre and piazza Eroi Taggesi in the capital; at the Lentisco car park, in via Del Piano near Tigotà alla Levà and in the Prati Pescine Region near the junction with the provincial road; in Arma at the entrance to villa Boselli and in via Colombo in front of the condominium the Towers of Colombo; in the locality of Beuzi near Strada Colla.

In cases of absolute necessityfor disabled people and elderly people who do not have the possibility of supplying water on their own, they can contact the number 0184/476044to receive assistance from Civil Protection volunteers.

“I invite you to use this service responsibly – says the Mayor – leaving the use to those who really need it. I also invite everyone to moderate use of the water resource for obvious reasons”. Meetings are underway to maintain tomorrow’s school service.

