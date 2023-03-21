Completely flooded some lanes of the Los Angeles Freeway, in a southerly direction, after a water main burst. The asphalt has turned into a river making life complicated for motorists. California was in full drought before an unexpected spate of violence temporal poured into the state from late December to mid-January, causing flooding and creating an impressive snowpack in the Sierra Nevada. They followed in February storms fueled by arctic air, which created blizzard conditions that buried mountain communities under enough snow that structures collapsed. (LaPresse)