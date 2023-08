The city of Zhuozhou, in the Chinese province of Hebei, is covered in water, mud and debris following the heavy downpours that hit northern China. At least 62 people died due to bad weather caused by the passage of typhoon Doksuri. Here are the pictures.

The article Water, mud and debris: Typhoon Doksuri hits northern China and floods the city of Zhuozhou. The images come from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

