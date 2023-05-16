by gds.it – ​​6 minutes ago

Match 1 of the final for third place in the Serie A1 water polo championship against Telimar goes to Ortigia. At the «Paolo Caldarella» swimming pool in Syracuse, the hosts prevailed 16-9 by putting…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Water polo, match 1 against Telimar goes to Ortigia appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it».