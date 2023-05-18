Water polo Novi Beograd, champion of Serbia, defended his title | Sports

A spectacular performance by the Spanish ace in the title series. Novi Beograd defended the trophy against Zvezda in two steps.

Source: MN Press

Water polo players New Belgrade they won the title of champion of Serbia. They are beat Red Star and in the second game of the final series (14:7) and that’s how they defended the trophy of the national champion. Živko Gocić’s team celebrated “25 May Milan Gale Muškatirović” at the swimming pool in a similar way as in the previous two matches against the red and whites. Zvezda was equal until the middle of the third quarter, and then Alvaro Granados showed that he is by far the best player, as he scored as many as 10 goals.

The trophy and medals were presented to the new-old champion by the president of the Water Polo Federation of Serbia, Viktor Jelenić, together with the general secretary, Nemanja Marijan. See photos from the Dorćol swimming pool: