After the defeat by Grujuja, the Serbian water polo team waited until the last moment, but in the end it is in the second stage of the World Cup.

Great drama was seen in the last round of the group stage World Cupbut it’s at the end Serbia went to the super final! After the Serbian national team was shockingly defeated by Georgia 23:22, after a better execution of five-pointers, Greece played well enough to leave the “dolphins” in the leading position!

Montenegro defeated “Helena” 8:7, but in the end Konstatinos Genidunias’ goal sent the Serbian team into the fight for medals! In the end, in the round between Serbia, Greece and Montenegro, which all had nine points, Montenegro was the last and was eliminated.

Montenegro led until the last moments with a two-goal difference, which would have eliminated Serbia from further competition, but in the end, the Serbian team went through because of Greece’s goal in the finish!

Spain will go first from this group to the superfinal, while Greece will go second and Serbia third. From the second group, Italy is convincingly the first to move on, while the teams of Croatia and Hungary also made it through.

