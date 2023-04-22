Home » Water polo semi-final playoff 2023 New Belgrade Partizan and Crvena zvezda Radnički Kragujevac | Sport
The two teams struck first in the semi-finals, now it’s up to the hosts of the second leg to fight back.

After the first games of the playoffs of the Serbian championship in water polo, the current champions Novi Beograd and Crvena zvezda are closer to the final. The defending champions beat Partizan 15:11 at home, while the red and whites also beat Radnički from Kragujevac 12:10 at home. The return matches will be played on April 29, at the pools of Partizan and Radnicki.

