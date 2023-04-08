Home World Water polo, Telimar surrenders to the champions of Recco. Ortigia secures third place
World

Water polo, Telimar surrenders to the champions of Recco. Ortigia secures third place

Water polo, Telimar surrenders to the champions of Recco. Ortigia secures third place

Third last round of the regular season of Sereie A-1 prohibitive as expected for Telimar Palermo, which yields to Pro Recco for 4-16. The Addaura Club away to Punta Sant’Anna resists the champions for half the match…

