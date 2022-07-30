Severe water shortage in northern Mexico, the government takes measures to ensure water supply

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-07-30 13:39

CCTV News Client News The Mexican government announced on July 29 that the severe water shortage in the northern state of Nuevo León has become a “national security” issue, and the government will take measures to deal with it.

Mexico’s federal government issued a statement on the same day, saying that priority should be given to meeting the public’s water needs, and the current water concessions of private companies may be adjusted or reduced.

The city of Monterey, the capital of Nuevo Leon, has recently suffered severe water shortages due to insufficient precipitation and water management problems. The local government began limiting water to residents in June to only a few hours in the morning, and some residents said they had been without water for days or even weeks.

In response to the shortage of water in the city of Monterrey, the Mexican government announced on the 29th that it will build a new water pipeline, a dam and multiple wells to ensure water supply.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez said the plan was to guarantee the city of Monterrey’s water supply for the next 10 years. The government will invest about 770 million US dollars to build a water pipeline connecting the city of Monterey and a reservoir, about 100 kilometers long, expected to be completed in 18 months, when the water supply can reach 5,000 liters per second.