Home World Water shortage in northern Mexico, the government takes measures to ensure water supply – yqqlm
World

Water shortage in northern Mexico, the government takes measures to ensure water supply – yqqlm

by admin

Severe water shortage in northern Mexico, the government takes measures to ensure water supply

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-07-30 13:39

CCTV News Client News The Mexican government announced on July 29 that the severe water shortage in the northern state of Nuevo León has become a “national security” issue, and the government will take measures to deal with it.

Mexico’s federal government issued a statement on the same day, saying that priority should be given to meeting the public’s water needs, and the current water concessions of private companies may be adjusted or reduced.

The city of Monterey, the capital of Nuevo Leon, has recently suffered severe water shortages due to insufficient precipitation and water management problems. The local government began limiting water to residents in June to only a few hours in the morning, and some residents said they had been without water for days or even weeks.

In response to the shortage of water in the city of Monterrey, the Mexican government announced on the 29th that it will build a new water pipeline, a dam and multiple wells to ensure water supply.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez said the plan was to guarantee the city of Monterrey’s water supply for the next 10 years. The government will invest about 770 million US dollars to build a water pipeline connecting the city of Monterey and a reservoir, about 100 kilometers long, expected to be completed in 18 months, when the water supply can reach 5,000 liters per second.

You may also like

Usa, the House approves the law banning assault...

USA, over 20 victims in Kentucky floods: the...

Francesco returns from Canada: “Dragons men of international...

So Russia’s control of gas pipelines is key...

Ukraine, Russian bombs on school in Kharkiv

Monkeypox, New York declares a state of emergency

U.S. and Russian foreign ministers discuss prisoner exchange,...

Brazil reports first death outside Africa in monkeypox...

First monkeypox deaths in Brazil and Spain –...

Hungary, the black book method. Thus Orbán, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy