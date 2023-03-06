Part of Voždovac will remain without water today.

The Belgrade Waterworks announced that today part of Voždovac will be without water, and tomorrow, Tuesday, part of Vračar will be without water. On Voždovac today, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., consumers will be without water in the streets of: Radomir Marković, Milorad Mišković, Kolonija, Marija Mirčević, Rista Nikolić and Franja Mihalić.

In Vračar, tomorrow, Tuesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., consumers will be without water in the streets of Vojvoda Hrvoja, Sima Igumanova (from Politova to Bjelanovićeva Street), Mihaila Gavrilović (from Sima Igumanova to Vojvoda Hrvoja) and Politova. A water tank was provided, and consumers were urged to prepare supplies, Beoinfo reported.

