Home World Water shortage in Voždovac | Info
World

Water shortage in Voždovac | Info

by admin
Water shortage in Voždovac | Info

Part of Voždovac will remain without water today.

The Belgrade Waterworks announced that today part of Voždovac will be without water, and tomorrow, Tuesday, part of Vračar will be without water. On Voždovac today, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., consumers will be without water in the streets of: Radomir Marković, Milorad Mišković, Kolonija, Marija Mirčević, Rista Nikolić and Franja Mihalić.

In Vračar, tomorrow, Tuesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., consumers will be without water in the streets of Vojvoda Hrvoja, Sima Igumanova (from Politova to Bjelanovićeva Street), Mihaila Gavrilović (from Sima Igumanova to Vojvoda Hrvoja) and Politova. A water tank was provided, and consumers were urged to prepare supplies, Beoinfo reported.

See also  The story of Simon Bramhall, the English surgeon who lasered his initials on the organs he was transplanting

You may also like

The Argentines Las Pastillas del Abuelo will tour...

Instagram smile dental health | Magazine

Ukraine latest news. Scholz on Cnn: consequences if...

This is the most embarrassing thing in the...

Weather Sicily, spring trials, rising temperatures THE FORECASTS

South Korea launches compensation plan for victims of...

South Korea, compensation plan for victims of Japanese...

Study: Artificial sweeteners may increase risk of cardiovascular...

War Ukraine Russia, today’s news. Scholz: ‘Consequences if...

Dodik on Kavazovic’s statement | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy