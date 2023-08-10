Water shut off Belgrade Friday August 11, 2023 Vračar and Barajevo | Info

Due to works on the water supply network in Vračar, on Friday, July 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., consumers in Vukice Mitrovic Street will be without water.

Due to the planned works on the water supply network at Witch doctor, tomorrow, Friday, August 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., consumers in Vukice Mitrović Street (from Sava Tekelija to Velimir Bata Živojinović) will be without water, announced the Public Utility Company “Belgrade Plumbing and Sewerage”. From 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., crews will perform work on the water supply network in Baraev. During that period, consumers will be without water in the following streets in the Vranić neighborhood – Proleterskih brigade, Dragoljub Trišić Draga, Milosav Đorić Zoka, Decembarskih žrtiva, Dragan Stajković, Mitra Radosavljević, Milijan Matić, Čegarska, Deligradska and Mojkovačka streets.

Truck-tankers are provided for the most necessary drinking water needs, and consumers are asked to prepare the necessary supplies of drinking water and basic needs. Consumers can get additional information at the Service Center of the City of Belgrade by calling 11-0-11 or the toll-free number 0800-11-00-11 for all calls from landlines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

