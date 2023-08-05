Water wave from Slovenia reached Croatia | Info

Croatian Interior Minister Davor Božinović said tonight that the situation with water levels is serious.

“According to all satellite and radar images, the wave that follows will affect most of Croatia, probably not everywhere with the same intensity, but thunder is expected tomorrow, and it will probably rain in large amounts throughout the night,” Banožić said.

He stated that the river levels in Croatia rose as a result of what happened in Slovenia during the day. “So it’s a serious situation,” Božinović pointed out.

The Sava river overflowed in Zagreb, and the peak of the water wave is still to be expected. All services in the city are on standby, reports the Croatian media.

The director of “Hrvatske vode” Zoran Đuroković said that the peak of the water wave can be expected after midnight, towards the morning hours.

“It will be extremely high, we can say that it will be at the level of 2010, when we had problems on the right bank of the Sava River in the Velikogorica area,” said Đuroković.

He added that embankments have been erected since then, but that the inflow from Slovenia is unknown, given that the Slovenian model also failed at one point due to a sudden rise in water levels.

“Slovenian colleagues at one point informed us about a sudden additional increase in flow compared to the forecast. So now the expected level of inflow is somewhere around 3,600 cubic meters, which is a very serious water level and close to that of 2010,” Đuroković pointed out.

Residents of Brdovec near Zaprešić in Zagreb County received a warning of possible flooding.

Citizens were advised to put things away, prepare drinking water, to have personal documents and medicines with them, if they are able to go to higher floors, and not to drive their cars through flood waters.

Slovenia was hit by heavy rainfall, which caused floods, cities were flooded, and three people lost their lives.

Meteorologists state that in the first part of the night there will still be showers in central, eastern and southern Slovenia.

Along with heavier downpours, which may stop briefly in some areas, torrential rivers and streams may overflow, which will contribute to the additional amount of water in larger rivers.

