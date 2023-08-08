Watermelon alarm: maximum attention to how much you eat | You risk being very bad

Watermelon alarm – “Source: CORPORATE +” – Belligea.it

Watermelon Alert! Pay attention to how much you eat, as you risk feeling very bad if you exceed the recommended daily doses. As usual, the same rule always applies, “too much, cripples”.

We are in summer and as always we love to eat those cold dishes that give us so much refreshment, there is certainly one of this season’s favorites the watermelonBut be careful how much you eat. Why if you overdo ityou risk staying really bad. Many people think they can abuse fruit as low-calorie foods, but in reality this is not the case.

What we have learned over the years from various nutritionists and dieticians, is that for every food you always need to “get it right”, you can’t abuse anything. Even vegetables if eaten in excessive abundance could cause intestinal pain. Must always moderate and certainly with watermelon, even more so. Let’s find out more details about it together.

Don’t overdo the watermelon if you don’t want to get sick

As we said, watermelon can have some contraindications if consumed excessively. Before describing what could happen to you in this case, we want to tell you a little the positives of the introduction of the watermelon in your daily dietas long as consumed within the prescribed limits.

For one thing, watermelon contains an adequate percentage of magnesium, potassium and mineral salts which are a marvel for these days when the boiling temperature does not let us breathe. By eating it, we introduce the vitamins necessary for avoid dehydration from suffocating heat. Furthermore, it has a very limited percentage of sugars, as most of the pulp it is made up of water.

Finally, the watermelon is antioxidantfight i free radicals and is a source of help for prevent disease such as high cholesterol, heart problems and hypertension. In short, as usual, Mother Nature, she has provided us with everything we need to survive, too bad we are certainly not returning the favor with her, given how we are treating her.

It should be eaten with caution – “Source: CORPORATE+” – Belligea.it

Beware of these exceptions

Here we come to the hot topic of our article, you always have to pay attention the amount of watermelon you are going to consume, as if you eat too much, you really risk feeling very bad. If you suffer from problems with stomach and digestive difficulties, watermelon, as it is composed mainly of water, would make “life” really difficult for you, if you did not limit its consumption. The gastric juices would torment you all day long.

Even those affected by diabetes, colitis, gastritishad better consult your own doctor, to receive detailed information on the dose not to be exceeded of watermelon, to be eaten during the day. Finally, who is it allergic to aspirin or derivatives it is mandatory to speak with the most suitable health professional on this topic, to know in advance the possible side effects of its intake.

Continue Reading

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

