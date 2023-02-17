In her mission in Papua New Guinea, Sister Chiara Colombo is dedicating herself to courses for catechists and teachers. Few simple actions, but of great impact

For Sister Chiara Colombo, a missionary of the Immaculate Conception in Papua New Guinea, 2023 will be dedicated to formation. Having moved a year ago from the island of Kiriwina to Watuluma, on the island of Goodenough, the nun has found a fertile reality in the new mission: “For a year the diocese has been thinking about a reorganization of the parishes, because the model used up to now does not respond more to the needs of the population», he says. “In the last diocesan meeting, updated guidelines were given on how to conduct evangelization”.

With the help of two priests, Father Dominick and Father Peter, Sister Chiara started a training course for catechists in July last year. “The goal is to make Christian leaders as autonomous as possible. In doing so, we are not imparting simple teachings, but we ask ourselves: how can these theoretical contents take concrete form for the Papuans?». The concepts of the Church’s social doctrine are then simplified to the utmost: on the one hand to be better conveyed, on the other to ensure that future catechists can add something from their experience. «It is not a question – explains the nun – of a passage of contents as if it were a question of a university exam. The goal is to give space and enrich Christian theology with the personal experiences of each one. In this way the discovery of the face of Christ is reciprocal: for us religious it is a re-discovery, I too as a nun feel that I am evangelized again”.

The mission then becomes a very tiring process of exchange with the Christian leaders and the local faithful (it would be easier to just impart notions), but Sister Chiara does not let herself be discouraged by the amount of work. On the contrary, she has decided to double down, also training a group of young teachers – girls who have studied but were unemployed – who will go to work in the first kindergartens of Watuluma, built in the coming months in various villages on the island. “We have realized that Papuan children, not receiving a series of mental stimuli as newborns, have more difficulty paying attention and concentrating for the study”. Hence the idea of ​​asking the local communities to select about fifteen girls who received three months of training and then did an internship with the children of the mission families. “We asked the villages to select the teachers – comments Sister Chiara – because we wanted to make the inhabitants responsible”.

The pilot project was welcomed with great enthusiasm, to the point that various structures will be built in the villages of the parish, one of which will be better equipped at the center of the mission. In fact, transport in Papua is very complicated and children and parents certainly cannot walk for distances of up to 15 kilometers. The construction of kindergartens is therefore also part of the diocesan pastoral project for infrastructure development, explains the missionary. «Development must be sustainable, that is, done with the community and for the community. The initial idea can also start from a charismatic missionary, but then everything we build must be able to continue even without us”. “Formation is a delicate task” reflects the nun. And in fact there were disappointments: a sewing workshop, for example, was closed after some thefts of materials.

However, there is room for growth: in 2022 a computer course was also created for about fifteen young people. Once they obtained the diploma, they returned to the villages, where, however, they do not have the possibility to use computers, so this year they have been invited to return to the parish headquarters to do some work with the PC, so as not to lose the skills learned . A small step on a long journey: «Sometimes we missionaries are in a hurry to do many things, but sometimes it is necessary to slow down. I think it’s better not to carry out a project if it doesn’t touch people’s lives».

Kindergartens and training courses may seem like mundane activities, but they have a real impact on the lives of the people of Watuluma. “In Papua New Guinea there are no desperate situations like in other countries, but there is a fragile social fabric, which requires attention and care”, comments Sister Chiara. «Often even local politicians, on the occasion of independence day, which is celebrated on 16 September, remind us that the country is not completely independent, because it still needs aid and financing from abroad. The road to autonomy remains long”. But the example of Sr. Chiara demonstrates that with small steps one can get anywhere.