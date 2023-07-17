wave of record heat and tropical nights. When will it end (and how to defend yourself)

Heat, the hottest week begins. They will register on Wednesdaytemperature hot on almost everything Italia, from North to South. Meteorological conditions which, if confirmed, would give this wave of heat the record for duration and temperature. A real fire tongue of Saharan extraction will push the zero point up to 4500m in the North and between 4800 and 5000m in the Central South. Think that at an altitude of 1500m you can have maximum values ​​up to 28/30°C. The worst condition will be for the plains which may see some historical records broken. As 3bmeteo reports, they will all be above average values ​​with deviations of even 10°C and more compared to normality. The humidity values ​​of the air will tip the scales which will make the difference between sultry heat and torrid heat.

