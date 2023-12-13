Wave of violence in Ecuador: by mistake, hitmen shot dead four children and wounded their parents

Wave of violence in Ecuador: by mistake, hitmen shot four children to death and wounded their parents (Christian Vinueza/ EXTRA)

The Ecuadorian Police confirmed that during the night of Monday four minors were shot to death after a gang of hitmen entered their house and fired without qualms. The children, whose identities remain confidential, were a five-month-old baby, and his three, five and seven-year-old siblings.

The parents were injured and their mother remains hospitalized with a “reserved prognosis,” General Victor Herrera added during a press conference.

The Prosecutor’s Office has already opened an investigation into the events that occurred in the deprived neighborhood of Guasmo Sur, southeast of Guayaquil, although the first indications suggest that it was a mistake and, in reality, the members of this family were not the initial target of the stroke.

“The violent event was not directed at that family but at an adjacent house. They had the wrong home, (this) was a Christian family whose adults have no criminal record,” Herrera continued.

On the other hand, the situation of the neighboring property was different, where the security forces carried out a raid and found material “to carry out explosive attacks.” It is believed that members of the Los Lagartos gang, the real target of the hitmen, resided there.

According to what could be reconstructed, the criminals entered the house around 9:00 p.m. on Monday and shot multiple times. They fled before the Police showed up, and could not be identified until now.

The Prosecutor’s Office said they were “dismayed by the attack” and expressed their commitment to the investigation to bring those responsible to justice. “What happened to the four children from Guayas cannot be indifferent to us. It is heartbreaking that, when new criminal structures do not achieve their objectives, violence escalates to this level,” said Attorney General Diana Salazar.

In the last three years, violence in Ecuador has increased dramatically due to the presence of groups linked to the powerful drug and weapons cartels in Colombia and Mexico. In fact, many neighborhoods – such as Guayaquil itself – became the main hot spots due to the total control that gangs like Los Lagartos and M18 have over the population.

Thus, murders, kidnappings, extortions and other crimes related to these disputes over drug distribution areas are reported daily. However, these episodes are not limited only to the streets. Between 2021 and 2023, 450 inmates died in prisons across the country during clashes with gangs who, in this case, are fighting for control behind bars.

The authorities, who are no strangers to this violence, – it is enough to refer to the electoral campaign of this same year, which ended with the shooting death of the candidate Fernando Villavicencio at the exit of an event – have launched operations to try to disrupt these mafias, seize hundreds of tons of narcotics and reduce these attacks.

(With information from AFP, AP and EFE)

