Listen to the audio version of the article

There are no wrong notes in jazz, just as there are no meaningless lives on the face of this earth. Wayne Shorter, master of the saxophone, practicing Buddhist and, in his own way, philosopher, who died at the age of 89 in his home in Los Angeles, was deeply convinced of this. In common perception, he stopped just a step before that sancta sanctorum of black classical music that brings together the various Louis Armstrong, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis and John Coltrane, yet much of the jazz we listen to today is the result of the intuitions he had as instrumentalist, composer and arranger.

First of all, the curriculum speaks for itself: Shorter played in Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, in Miles Davis’ second quintet and then founded the Weather Report, a bit as if, for a footballer, we say he played in Pelé’s Brazil , in Cruijff’s Ajax and in Maradona’s Naples. Impossible? For football yes, but nothing is truly impossible in music: Wayne was deeply convinced of this. And he feels.

The Damascus road of be-bop

All of us human beings are the fruit of the environment that produces us. Shorter was born in Newark in 1933: he is the same age and fellow citizen of Philp Roth, the greatest novelist of the twentieth century without ifs and buts. Like Roth he is a talented provincial, moreover he has black skin, and the Big Apple is there, just crossed the Hudson, ready to be bitten. His way to Damascus is dad’s car that takes him back to school, still a child, with the car radio tuned to a jazz station from which Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk come out. These are the years of be-bop and that’s the music that little Wayne wants to make, so much so that he starts studying saxophone.

Meeting Art Blakey

Fan of Coleman Hawkins, he throws himself on the tenor: he will study the instrument for four years at New York University, before leaving for the military, in the Fifties a kind of specialization school for many American instrumentalists. While in the army, in fact, he meets the pianist Horace Silver who is impressed by his technique and introduces him to the right people. This is how Shorter, once discharged, records his first album as a band leader, Introducing Wayne Shorter (1959) and is noticed by Art Blakey who wants it as a pillar of the new incarnation of his Jazz Messengers, a phase that gives us a masterpiece like A night in Tunisia (1961) for which Wayne composes Sincerely Diana. With the “messengers” he spent four exciting years, effectively covering the role of arranger.

Miles Davis’ Second Quintet

Meanwhile, a supernova called John Coltrane strikes American jazz. Shorter is deeply impressed by it: he understands that his horizon is experimentation and (like Trane) broadens his spectrum to the soprano sax. It is an immense honor for him to join the second great quintet of Miles Davis (in the first, in his role, Trane himself played). More than a band, it’s a dream team: in addition to Wayne, there are Herbie Hancock on piano, Ron Carter on bass, Tony Williams on drums. Let’s find out the hot water: Miles was a formidable pygmalion. These were years of great turmoil for Shorter, inside and outside the Second Great Quintet: as band leader he composes Speak No Evil e Black Nileper Thousands Footprints e Nefertiti, title track of Davis’ 1968 masterpiece. It is no coincidence that Hancock, who defines himself as Shorter’s best friend, will say about the quintet: «The master of writing for me, in that group, was Shorter. Wayne was one of the few who brought music to Miles that he didn’t edit.”