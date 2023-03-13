Home World We already know the 20 selected in Suberock 2023
World

We already know the 20 selected in Suberock 2023

by admin
We already know the 20 selected in Suberock 2023

the contest Suberock 2023 announces the first selection of bands. A total of twenty proposals, of the almost two hundred received, they have passed the first cut and aspire to be planted this summer in San Vicente de Alcantara (Badajoz)in one of the already outstanding events of the Extremaduran scene.

From Extremadura to the world, the call for Suberock 2023 endorses the continuous rise of this event with rock and its derivatives. It will be the first weekend of July (June 30 and July 1) when bands such as The Bellrays, Doctor Explosion or The Maharajas meet in San Vicente de Alcantara as well as important formations such as Cais Sodré Funk Connection, Bantastic Fand, Lola Lola, The Odballs as well as the French The Scaners or Los Pepes who come from Great Britain. To these names it remains to add the participants in the Battle of the Bands and therefore finalists of the Suberock 2023 Contest.

After receiving almost two hundred proposals from all over the country and even overseas, the jury made up of 45 people, including members of the Extremasound Association as well as professionals from the sector such as our colleague Arturo García de MondoSonoro Onhas made the first selection, consisting of the following bands:
• 13 BATS
• Beautiful Ladies
• Bloody Sam
• Castilho
• Castro and the Escorts
• For Your Information
• Goblin Circus
• Gonzalo Portugal
• Mike Vhiles
• Much Mungo
• Rack Roll & The Remayteds
• Shaman Shaman
• The Bateleurs
• The Black Owl
• The Dowsers Society
• The Gagarins
• The Soulers
• Toxic Riders
• Trinidad
• Tv Explosion

See also  Highly pathogenic avian influenza ravages South Korea and will investigate all poultry farms across the country

All these proposals can already be heard in the contest website which is now open to the public.

In this list it is worth noting, as always, an important and qualified presence of Portuguese bands, with 6 selected, and, finally, after many editions, the name of a band from Extremadura: Rack Roll & The Remayteds, from Badajoz, at the We wish all the luck in the world in the next qualifying rounds.

The next cut that we will make public in MondoSonoro will be that of the five semifinalists, next Sunday March 26th.

You may also like

frontal accident, very serious a 16 year old....

The US government has approved a major drilling...

8 dead, 26 injured in US “violent weekend”...

Finds the gun in the house, 3-year-old girl...

Ukraine, breaking news. Wsj, Xi will speak online...

Usa, a three-year-old girl finds a gun and...

Silicon Valley Bank, the last days in the...

Review of the book “Spanish Progressive Rock” by...

Mikheil Saakashvili, from the Rose Revolution to the...

The Hubble telescope threatens to fall to Earth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy