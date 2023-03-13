the contest Suberock 2023 announces the first selection of bands. A total of twenty proposals, of the almost two hundred received, they have passed the first cut and aspire to be planted this summer in San Vicente de Alcantara (Badajoz)in one of the already outstanding events of the Extremaduran scene.

From Extremadura to the world, the call for Suberock 2023 endorses the continuous rise of this event with rock and its derivatives. It will be the first weekend of July (June 30 and July 1) when bands such as The Bellrays, Doctor Explosion or The Maharajas meet in San Vicente de Alcantara as well as important formations such as Cais Sodré Funk Connection, Bantastic Fand, Lola Lola, The Odballs as well as the French The Scaners or Los Pepes who come from Great Britain. To these names it remains to add the participants in the Battle of the Bands and therefore finalists of the Suberock 2023 Contest.

After receiving almost two hundred proposals from all over the country and even overseas, the jury made up of 45 people, including members of the Extremasound Association as well as professionals from the sector such as our colleague Arturo García de MondoSonoro Onhas made the first selection, consisting of the following bands:

• 13 BATS

• Beautiful Ladies

• Bloody Sam

• Castilho

• Castro and the Escorts

• For Your Information

• Goblin Circus

• Gonzalo Portugal

• Mike Vhiles

• Much Mungo

• Rack Roll & The Remayteds

• Shaman Shaman

• The Bateleurs

• The Black Owl

• The Dowsers Society

• The Gagarins

• The Soulers

• Toxic Riders

• Trinidad

• Tv Explosion

All these proposals can already be heard in the contest website which is now open to the public.

In this list it is worth noting, as always, an important and qualified presence of Portuguese bands, with 6 selected, and, finally, after many editions, the name of a band from Extremadura: Rack Roll & The Remayteds, from Badajoz, at the We wish all the luck in the world in the next qualifying rounds.

The next cut that we will make public in MondoSonoro will be that of the five semifinalists, next Sunday March 26th.