«We are close to Italy and the Mediterranean which are suffering from extreme weather conditions»- Corriere TV

The words of the president of the United States on the sidelines of the premier’s visit to Washington

“We welcome the prime minister, we have become friends. And it’s nice to have you in the White House. Thanks for coming”. Thus the president of the United States, Joe Biden, welcomed the premier Giorgia Meloni, who was visiting Washington. The president also reserved a comment on the difficult hours experienced in some areas of the country due to meteorological events. “Allow me to offer my condolences in Italy and throughout the Mediterranean – he said – to those suffering from extreme weather conditions”. (VISTA Agency / Alexander Yakhnagiev)

July 27, 2023 – Updated July 27, 2023, 11:14 pm

