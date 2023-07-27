Home » «We are close to Italy and the Mediterranean which are suffering from extreme weather conditions»- Corriere TV
World

«We are close to Italy and the Mediterranean which are suffering from extreme weather conditions»- Corriere TV

by admin
«We are close to Italy and the Mediterranean which are suffering from extreme weather conditions»- Corriere TV

The words of the president of the United States on the sidelines of the premier’s visit to Washington

“We welcome the prime minister, we have become friends. And it’s nice to have you in the White House. Thanks for coming”. Thus the president of the United States, Joe Biden, welcomed the premier Giorgia Meloni, who was visiting Washington. The president also reserved a comment on the difficult hours experienced in some areas of the country due to meteorological events. “Allow me to offer my condolences in Italy and throughout the Mediterranean – he said – to those suffering from extreme weather conditions”. (VISTA Agency / Alexander Yakhnagiev)

July 27, 2023 – Updated July 27, 2023, 11:14 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Farewell to Nahel: France burns, Macron cancels his visit to Germany - Europe

You may also like

Electrifying Hong Kong’s Public Transit: First Electric Double-Decker...

Vinko Marinović match commentary Austria Borac 1:0 |...

In the era of concealment and lies —...

Resident Commissioner’s Husband Visits FBI Offices Amid Controversy

3.7 magnitude earthquake in the Southern Tyrrhenian Sea...

Freighter Carrying Nearly 3,000 Cars Catches Fire in...

promos for new and existing customers

Duke Fkeed would look great in your display...

At least 21 people have died when a...

South Korean Civic Groups Rally in Japan to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy