The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, in a notice of conclusion of the preliminary investigations to the intention to therefore request the referral to trialdisputes the founder of the M5S Beppe Grillo the hypothesis of the crime of “trafficking of illicit influences” on the then 5Stelle ministers of Transport, Daniel Toninelliand economic development, Stephen Patuanelliin favor of Moby Linesthe shipping company owned by the shipowner Vincent Honored (also under investigation) which between 2018 and 2019 signed economic agreements with the blog beppegrillo.it and with Casaleggio associati (where Davide Casaleggio is not seen making any charges, resulting in having been investigated before but now removed and filed for filing ).

The pattern of the accusation is that, during the period in which the company Beppe Grillo srl (of which Grillo was the sole shareholder and legal representative) received from Moby 12o thousand euros per year as consideration for a “partnership agreement” for editorial content, Grillo has received from Onorato, and conveyed to parliamentarians of the Movement he founded, intervention requests iin favor of Moby spa, thus transferring the answers from the political side or direct contacts with the movement to the private Onorato. Among the contested utilities, in addition to the money, also Onorato’s organization of the election rally of 12 February 2018 in Torre del Greco with Grillo and Minister Di Maio, and the promise the following year to organize further rallies. While there are three advantages selected as relevant by the prosecutors among Onorato’s requests for which Grillo took action on the ministers: release of the sale of two ships stranded by bank mortgages, tax relief related to the hiring of Italian sailors and reduction of the public administration’s delay in paying some credits owed to Onorato. See also China, only 2% of banks in the "red zone" but Huarong is a loose cannon

The bulk of the investigation is based on the chats found in the telephones seized in Florence in the Open investigation and in Milan in the one on the collapse of Onorato’s group. The prosecutor Cristiana Roveda with the former assistant prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli believe the mediation carried out by Grillo is illicit as aimed at directing the public action of M5S parliamentary public officials, in a direction favorable to the interests of the Moby group. And this also in consideration of the size of the amounts paid or promised by Onorato, the vague nature of the causes of the contracts, and the relationships actually existing and used by Grillo at Onorato’s request in the interest of the Moby group.

A month ago the other Milanese prosecutors Roberto Fontana and Luigi Luzi had already concluded the vein on the shipowner Onorato for the instability of the company Moby in composition with creditorsand that is for having, according to the indictment, impoverished Cin Spa (with bonds and credit lines for 500 million) of the liquidity necessary to meet its obligations, as well as diverting 7 million for a house in Milan or 4.4 million for a villa in Costa Smeralda, the rental of luxury cars and a private jet.

No bankruptcy contest had instead been charged, and is not even disputed now for the trafficking of influences, to the politicians who received money from the Moby worldsuch as the 200 thousand euros to Matteo Renzi’s “Open” Foundation, the 100 thousand to the “Change” Foundation of the President of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti, the 90 thousand to the Democratic Party of which 50 thousand to the then Renzian deputy Ernesto Carbone (new member of the Csm ), the 10,000 to Brothers of Italy.