«We are never afraid to get our hands dirty!»

The challenges, the effort, but also the beauty of being a missionary and doctor in Khulna, Bangladesh. The invitation to “get your hands and feet dirty” from Sister Roberta Pignone, missionary of the Immaculate Conception, for this missionary month

Dear ones, happy missionary month!

I’ll stop for a moment to dedicate some time to sharing with you my “madness of love” on the way! The Italian summer is over and I must confess that this year I “envied” the various photos of your holidays a little: sea, mountains, rest and rest times!

It is still hot here and the rainy season seems to never end, “giving us” humidity that never drops below 90%, reaching very close to 100%. This increases the perceived heat and the tiredness sometimes cuts the legs!

There are days when it’s difficult to get out of bed, you already feel exhausted in the early morning and then… well, the years increase for everyone! But other than that, I’m fine!

However, I dream of a period of rest and detachment, I foresee a week of spiritual exercises for this month and, after Christmas, a trip to India to make up for the trip to visit Mumbai, which was missed last year. I would like to see how my sisters who are present in that country are working against leprosy and tuberculosis.

The past few months have been challenging, the work is increasing more and more with new possibilities of help in the diagnosis and prevention of diseases. We have recently received authorization to receive a machine to perform the “gene At the moment, in fact, we have five patients declared “multi drug resistant”, that is, those who do not respond to normal therapy for TB and must undergo therapy with many antibiotics for nine months under strict medical supervision. This is a sign that a lot of resistance to normal drugs is being created, and we are losing ground in the fight against the disease. We need to understand why.

As for leprosy, it seems that Bangladesh will still be declared an “endemic country”: cases are increasing and we have recently been making one or two new diagnoses a week, thanks also to the collaboration of local doctors who have become aware of the problem. People struggled to believe that leprosy still existed and no attention was paid to it, especially in the diagnosis, being excluded among the various differential diagnoses. Instead, it seems that the Bangladeshi government wants to seriously take charge of this fight that we who work against leprosy have in our hearts: “Zero patients by 2030!”. So unite in the fight! Let’s see what the future holds for us.

For a few months now, my weekly activity has included Tuesday afternoons being dedicated to activities in… the swimming pool! In the morning, in fact, all the patients who have undergone therapy come (with their “puppies”): they are the ones who have been hospitalized and continue their follow up, getting checked once a week. They stop for lunch here with their children and then in the afternoon either swimming or other recreational activities, depending on whether the rain allows it.

It is a special and beautiful moment for everyone: women leave their homes where they often suffer and struggle: they “switch off” for a day, without having to think about cooking or their husbands. Here they can take a breather. They are together, they tell each other about their lives and here they receive kisses, hugs and cuddles that they certainly don’t find at home.

None of them say they are happy with their marriage: there are those who have a psychiatrically ill husband who does not seek treatment and beats her; who has a husband without work and releases tension on his wife; who has a husband who has debts everywhere and they have nothing to eat…

A great suffering was discovering that two of them, shortly after discharge, revealed to me that they were pregnant; I didn’t even have time to think of a solution that they went and had an abortion, one forced by her husband, one by her because she had no choice.

Here it is easy to find the abortion kit in the pharmacy: it is an incredible thing, a few pills and off you go, without any medical supervision. The consequences of these hormone bombs and of an abortion that weighs on their hearts are often devastating for women, who are often alone in dealing with them.

I remain silent in the face of these choices, swallowing the anger of impotence and lack of understanding. I resent those men who don’t even want to take precautions! Everything is always up to the woman!

So Tuesday becomes a day of breathing space, new air, smiles and laughter, hugs and cuddles for those with heavy hearts, and also for me who leaves my thoughts and tensions together with tiredness to spend a little with them.

One day my physiotherapist, to whom I had told him that he had to show me a patient, replied that I was busy playing and he didn’t want to disturb me!

I am grateful for this because it was an intuition of the Easter Triduum, when I thought I would buy the swimming pool for Easter day. And so every Tuesday for us is actually a bit of Easter, a day to be reborn and live lightly!

And the children, well, it’s great joy for them! Many live in rooms next to other houses and have no space. Here, however, they have a large garden where they can run, let off steam, play football… Every Tuesday they destroy at least one because it ends up on a cactus or some spike. We never manage to save even one!

All this is a balm for these people, not only in the daily treatment of illnesses which sometimes take away peace, because I am often alone in making diagnoses and deciding on treatments. Thanks to WhatsApp I can now ask for help in real time from various colleagues in Italy, who are always ready to lend me a hand.

I must admit that after ten years of working alone this is now starting to weigh on me: for every choice, every decision I am alone and I can feel the tiredness.

Sometimes, in the evening, when I return home I wonder if I have done everything I could. It’s really difficult to keep up with everything and everyone, with thoughts and things that often escape from my head, and luckily then they come back and so I manage to finish the programs.

The evening is the time for peace, but also for tiredness. I often find myself in front of Jesus in the chapel and I tell Him all my fatigue and tension, I cannot pray differently and I know that He welcomes. And I know that all the signs of tenderness and help that I receive are signs of his love for me.

When I think I can’t do it, I tell myself that it is He who wants me here and certainly doesn’t want things to go wrong: I feel accompanied, supported and then every day we start again with the certainty of His care.

I like to remember the beautiful things he has done and does in my life. Those who have known me for a long time know that I often say: “What a show!”. I also remember it in the sermon of my first profession.

That’s right, the Lord made me a “show life”. I know that it could have been different, very different if he hadn’t held out his hand and pulled me up at a certain moment along the way. And him pulling me up and saving me and putting me on a different path was definitely so that I can do the same for my people here.

In his message for World Mission Day this year, Pope Francis has chosen the Gospel of the disciples of Emmaus, which has been dear to me for a long time. Since the beginning of the postulancy in formation, it has accompanied my journey for years: my Jesus of definitive profession is taken from an image of Emmaus. And so in greeting you I use the words of Pope Francis: «How those two disciples told the others what had happened along the way (see Lc 24.35), so our announcement will also be a joyful recounting of the Lord Christ, his life, his passion, death and resurrection, the wonders that his love has accomplished in our lives. Let us therefore set off again, enlightened by the encounter with the Risen One and animated by his Spirit. Let us set out again with burning hearts, open eyes, feet on the move, to make other hearts burn with the Word of God, open other eyes to Jesus in the Eucharist, and invite everyone to walk together on the path of peace and salvation that God in Christ has given to all ‘humanity”.

And therefore, “Burning hearts and feet on the move!”, as this year’s slogan says: feet that never tire of going, but also of stopping to care, listen, embrace, be close; feet that are never afraid of getting dirty! And your hands too!

May this be a time in which to feel closer with prayer and affection because this is what I need.

Last week a friend told me that I am a daughter of my parish, a daughter who decided to leave to bring what I received in my “SanGiu” but I am also the sister of many who I met on the road and who never give up on me!

Thank you with all my heart! And, if all goes well, for the month of December there will also be a booklet from me with photos and letters from my years of mission, because our hospital also needs support.

A big hug and thanks for your friendship

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

