Lithuania and Poland collaborate to send weapons to Ukraine
Lithuania and Poland intend to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in order to coordinate aid to Ukraine. This was stated by the Lithuanian president, Gitanas Nausėda, and the president of the Polish Parliament, Elżbieta Witek, after a meeting in Vilnius. The Lithuanian head of state observed that “Russia is preparing for a long and exhausting war” and for this very reason it is essential to guarantee Ukraine a continuous flow of economic, military and humanitarian aid. The two politicians also stressed that both countries will support Ukraine’s initiatives at the United Nations to favor the establishment of a special court for crimes of aggression.
Missiles on infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhia region
Russian forces have launched a missile attack in the Zaporizhzhia region and there are indications that critical infrastructure in the area may have been affected. This was reported by the regional military administration of Zaporizhzhia on Telegram, according to reports from Ukrinform. In particular, it is assumed that S-300 missiles have been launched against the infrastructure of the region and now the competent services are working on the spot. Local residents heard loud explosions, followed by sirens signaling the danger of air raids.
Prigozhin: “We are almost a kilometer from the center of Bakhmut”
The founder of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said Russian forces are located 1.2 kilometers from the administrative center of Bakhmut. He brings it back to the Tass. «It is a five-story building from which the smoke comes – the building of the city administration, the administrative center of the city. It is one kilometer and two hundred meters away,” Prigozhin said, who posted a video of him on the Telegram channel of the press service.
British analyst: “30,000 Russians died to conquer Bakhmut”
More than 30,000 Russian soldiers died in an attempt to take Bakhmut according to Philip Ingram, a former colonel of British military intelligence and now a military analyst, interviewed by Sky News UK. Ingram added that Bakhmut is a “small and insignificant” city on a front of 1,200 kilometers. “The Russians see it as a springboard to go to other cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, and then move forward to try and take the rest of Donbass,” added the former colonel.
Pope: I want to go to Kiev, but on condition that I also go to Moscow
«I am willing to go to Kiev. I want to go to Kiev. But on the condition of going to Moscow. I go both places or neither.’ This was stated by Pope Francis in an interview for his tenth anniversary of pontificate given to the Argentine newspaper La Nacìon. Answering the questions of the journalist Elisabetta Piqué, the Pontiff says he believes that going to Moscow “is not impossible”. “I’m not saying it’s possible. It’s not impossible – he explains -. Let’s hope we can, huh. Eye, there is no promise, nothing. I didn’t close that door.” Francis also replies on the fact that he spoke of Putin, in other interviews, as “a cultured person”. «He is cultured – he reiterates -. He has visited me here three times as head of state and you can have a high level conversation with him. Oh cultured. We talked about literature once. A man who not only speaks Russian, he speaks German perfectly, he speaks English. Oh cultured. A culture is something you acquire, it’s not a moral profession. They’re two different things.” Francis also recalls that on the second day after the invasion of Ukraine «I went to the Embassy, I offered to go to Russia. Minister Lavrov replied by saying that he thanked me so much, that they were taking it into account but for the moment it was obviously not the case. Now, right now, the Vatican is doing something more diplomatic to see if anything can be achieved.” When asked if there is a “peace plan” from the Vatican, given that Leonid Sevastianov, president of the World Union of Old Believers, married to a Yazidi soprano, a friend of Putin and Kirill, talks about it, Francis admits that he is in correspondence with Sevastianov , but explains: «Not a peace plan, there is a peace service, which, at the discretion… but there are several heads of state who are interested, right?». And what does this “service of peace” consist of, “a desire to serve peace – he replies -. For example in India, Modi is very worried. And Modi is a balanced man who knows how to perfectly call for dialogue with both. An example. There are other heads of state. And we work under the counter. My relationship with the Russian ambassador here is excellent. A man whose credentials I received seven years ago… Well, that changes now, right? Son of a Ukrainian mother, Russian father, he knows the conflict well. He’s a very serious and professional man, you can talk. And while you can talk, let’s move on.” And whether a meeting in the Vatican between Zelensky and Putin is credible, «put that way, Zelensky and Putin, I don’t know. But a world meeting of world delegates on this is plausible – says the Pope -. There is also an Israeli group working on this. Several who probably come together and can do something, right? The Vatican works”
Zelensky: Let’s change the name of Russia to Muscovy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky is considering changing Russia’s name to ‘Moscow’, Ukrainska Pravda reported. The idea comes from an online petition which has already reached 25,000 signatures and which explains how «this name was used in European languages and some Asian languages», adding that «many historical maps of the 16th-19th centuries, made in Europe before and after the renaming of the Moscow kingdom into the All-Russian Empire, they also had this name». “The issue raised in the petition requires careful consideration both in terms of historical and cultural context, and taking into account the possible international legal consequences,” added Zelensky who appointed Prime Minister Denys Shmygal to follow the case. The response from Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, arrived shortly after, who spoke on Telegram of yet another demonstration of the ‘anti-Russian’ campaign underway in Ukraine. According to RIA Novosti, the deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma, Boris Chernyshov, also commented on the petition arguing that “such initiatives can only be treated with a smile”.
Kiev: Moscow has already lost 158,000 soldiers
Russia has already lost about 158,000 soldiers in Ukraine. This was stated on Facebook by the general staff of the armed forces of Kiev, quoted by Ukrinform. Between February 24, 2022 and March 11, 2023, the losses suffered by the Russians in combat also included – according to the same source – 3,458 tanks, 6,762 armored fighting vehicles, 2,483 artillery systems, 493 multiple-launch anti-aircraft rockets, 257 anti-aircraft systems, 304 aircraft, 289 helicopters, 5,344 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18 ships/warships, 2,108 drones. In addition, 907 cruise missiles were shot down.
Two dead in Donetsk
Two people were killed yesterday in the village of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk, the region of eastern Ukraine which has been the scene of the most intense fighting between the forces of Moscow and those of Kiev. This was reported by the governor of the Donetsk oblast, Pavlo Kyrylenko, quoted by Kyiv Independent. According to the governor, 14 people have been injured in the region in the past 24 hours.
Zelensky: «We are not involved in the sabotage at Nord Stream»
Ukraine is not involved in the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipeline. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Kiev. “The Ukrainians definitely didn’t. And this is the most important thing,” he said, quoted by the Ukrainian public TV Suspilne. According to the Ukrainian president, information about Kiev’s alleged connection to the Nord Stream attacks is being disseminated to slow down Western aid to Ukraine. “I think it is very dangerous that some independent media, which I have always treated with great respect, are taking such measures. I think it’s wrong, it’s just playing into Russia’s hands,” Zelensky said.