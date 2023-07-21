«We are serious people, we don’t do barters of this type»

The Italian foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, spoke on the radio broadcast on Thursday morning 24 Morning of Radio 24 to talk about the topics of the day. In particular, there was talk of the case of Patrick Zaki, the Egyptian activist and student of the University of Bologna who had been detained for almost two years between 2020 and 2021 for political reasons: on Tuesday he was sentenced to three years in prison, then on Wednesday he was unexpectedly pardoned by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi.

Only hypotheses can be made about the reasons for the decision. Certainly the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has tried to strengthen relations with al Sisi since she has been in government, and this may have had an influence. In her speech on Radio 24, Tajani said that “from the beginning we moved to try to obtain a pardon for Zaki” and spoke of a “choral work” of the government from a diplomatic point of view.

One of the hypotheses that are being made in the newspapers, but which has not been confirmed and for which there is no evidence, is that al Sisi’s pardon came in exchange for a softer attitude by the Italian government on the case of Giulio Regeni, the researcher who died in Egypt in 2016 in circumstances that have never been fully clarified. On Regeni’s death, part of Italian public opinion and associations such as Amnesty have been putting pressure on Italian institutions for some time, while the Egyptian government is accused of not wanting to collaborate in the investigation of the four Egyptian secret service agents suspected of having tortured and killed Regeni.

Citing this hypothesis, which Giuliano Foschini wrote about among others on Republicthe conductor Simone Spetia asked Tajani about it, who replied as follows:

There is no bartering, there is no back-room negotiation. The government was able to get a young researcher back to Italy who risked spending some time in prison. We have managed to obtain this result and it seems to me that it is not a trivial result. Then you can say whatever you want, but there’s no bartering. We’re serious people, we don’t do this type of bartering.

Tajani therefore excludes that among the reasons for the pardon of Zaki there is a “silence on Regeni”, as he writes Republicwho also accuses the Italian government of inaction and of not wanting to unblock the judicial affair of Regeni.

The trial for the murder of Regeni, in fact, is at a standstill because the Egyptian authorities have never communicated the addresses of the four suspects, and both the Court of Assizes of Rome and the Court of Cassation have established that without notification to the defendants the trial cannot take place. The judge for the preliminary hearing (gup) addressed the Constitutional Court last June, which will have to decide if the trial can still be done in absentia, i.e. in the absence of the defendants.

