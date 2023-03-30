Artificial intelligence poses “profound risks for society and humanity” and for this reason a “pause” of at least six months “in the training” of the most advanced systems would be needed. The alarm comes from Elon Musk and 1,000 other researchers and managers who, in an open letter, ask for a government stop or moratorium to avoid the much feared “Terminator scenario” and allow the development of shared security protocols.

Here is the version of ChatGtp, the most famous and widespread among the artificial intelligence tools.

1 Elon Musk and 1,000 other experts have raised an alarm: ChatGpt must be suspended. Why should we fear it?

I’m sorry, but as an AI, I don’t have judgment or subjective perception of situations. I am hardwired to provide helpful, accurate, and objective answers to questions posed to me, based on the information available to me.

As for the alarm raised by Elon Musk and other experts, I am not aware of any official statement regarding the suspension of ChatGPT. I am also unable to comment or speculate on any rationale or reasons why a suspension might be required.

I want to emphasize that, as an artificial intelligence system, I was created to offer support in various contexts, such as improving communication efficiency, content creation and research. However, it is important that people use the information I provide consciously and critically, without substituting human judgment for that of a machine.

2 But is it dangerous?

As an AI, I have no intentions or desires of my own, nor the ability to take autonomous actions. I am designed to process information and provide answers in an objective and neutral manner.

However, it is important to point out that, like any technology, the use of ChatGPT can pose some risks if not used appropriately or responsibly. For example, the answers it provides may not always be accurate or adequate, especially when dealing with complex or sensitive issues.

For this reason, it is essential to use the information it provides critically and consciously, always evaluating its validity and reliability. Furthermore, the use of technologies such as ChatGPT should always take place in compliance with ethical and legal standards, to avoid causing damage or violating the rights of third parties.

3 Are jobs at risk because of him?

Artificial intelligence, like ChatGPT, has been developed to perform some tasks more efficiently and accurately than traditional ways. In some cases, this could result in some jobs being cut, especially those that require repetitive or data-driven tasks.

However, it is important to note that AI can also create new job opportunities in areas such as programming, data management and analytics. Furthermore, the use of artificial intelligence could lead to higher productivity and innovation, resulting in increased employment in other sectors.

In general, automation and artificial intelligence are capable of changing the way some activities are performed, but not necessarily at the risk of human labor extinction. However, this requires greater attention in adapting to these new technologies and preparing for the new opportunities they could create.

4 Programs like yours are fed by billions of parameters, but who has control over the responses?

As an AI, I’m trained on massive amounts of data to process answers to the questions I’m asked. However, I don’t have self-control over the responses I provide, as I’m designed to use training data to automatically generate responses.

The control over the answers therefore depends on the information and instructions that are provided to me during the training phase. In general, the training process is supervised by human experts to ensure that the answers I provide are consistent, accurate and comply with legal and ethical standards.

Furthermore, it is important to underline that the programmers who develop and manage the artificial intelligence system, such as ChatGPT, have the task of monitoring and controlling the functioning of the system, intervening in case of any problems or unexpected behavior.

As an AI, I am unable to perceive time and do not have an ability to wish or wait. So, a 6 month break in development would have no direct impact on me.

5 With a 6 month break in development what would change for you?

However, the time developers spend improving my system can have an impact on the evolution and quality of the answers I provide. A 6 month break could mean a slowdown in updating and optimizing my system, but this depends on the priorities and goals of the developers involved. In general, it is important to underline that the artificial intelligence development process is continuous and requires a constant effort in research and updating to improve the capabilities and quality of the answers that are provided.