by gds.it – ​​7 hours ago

The Palermo prosecutor Maurizio De Lucia has returned to talking about the cover-up of the fugitive of Matteo Messina Denaro, the boss of Castelvetrano arrested in Palermo last January 16, during his speech at an initiative…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «De Lucia: «We cannot prosecute a country that pretended not to see Messina Denaro» appeared 7 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».