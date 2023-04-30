We can’t kill them because they criticize

Friends of Maria De Filippi 2022/2023

To Amici, Maria De Filippi replied to Arisa that she considered Wax’s reaction against the journalists who criticize him to be right. The presenter explained that she did not agree with her: “You can’t kill all journalists, we can’t like them only if they speak well of us. Criticism doesn’t have to be constructive.”

Turn on notifications to receive updates on Friends of Maria De Filippi 2022/2023

In the evening of Amici broadcast on Saturday 29 April, Wax he sang the songQuelli che benpensano with slashes addressed to the journalists who criticized him during the last few episodes. The choice of him has generated a plurality of opinions in the studio, from that of Maria De Filippi to those of Arise e Cristiano Malgioglio.

Cristiano Malgioglio’s advice to Wax, but Arisa does not agree

Cristiano Malgioglio advised Wax to take the criticisms received from journalists differently: “When a journalist criticizes you, you have to take it for granted because the criticism makes you grow. If I’m a music journalist, I can tell if I like or dislike something. If you want to make this career who knows how many beatings you will take in the future, I hope not“. Arisa did not like the lyricist’s intervention:

It’s a very Italian bad habit, this thing that you always have to bury, even using offensive terms. Wax gets angry because there is always something in the way of criticizing him that diminishes the person of him. Surely he’s a little smokey, but when I hear certain things I think this guy is right to defend himself. They can’t tell us anything. Was he supposed to bite his lip? If you always bite your lips, you get sick.

Maria De Filippi’s reaction

At this point Maria De Filippi also intervened, explaining that one cannot lump everything together and criticize the entire category of journalists. Additionally, she gave her own explanation for Wax’s sometimes overreaction to criticism:

See also The Lambda variant still dominates in Peru, the third wave of outbreaks may appear in September | new crown pneumonia Clique eliminated by Amici 22, Aaron’s tears: “It helped me when anxiety canceled me”

I think Wax’s reaction is due to content that touched him a lot. I also think that the journalist is unaware of his life. You can’t kill all journalists, we can’t like them only if they speak well of us. Everyone does their job in life. It’s me who decides to stand here in front with this little jacket and a microphone, so if they write about me it’s also because I’m standing in front of a camera. Point. If I want them to stop writing about me, I’ll stop doing this job and go do another. I don’t want Wax to pass for someone who’s against journalists.

Arisa then replied: “I totally agree with you. But criticism must be constructive, they are kids who are learning“. At this point, Maria De Filippi concluded:

Criticism is also criticism, it doesn’t have to be constructive. Wax, me, you, and maybe all of us will prove the critic wrong. But, I repeat, it is I who stand in front of a camera. The day when there will be no more camera, maybe I’ll go to the buzzer just to be seen. I don’t know, because one gets tired even doing this job.

Wax then decided to bury the hatchet: “Journalists, I thank you, because it is you who make me make the music”.