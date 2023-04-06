the guitarist of The Red Room and member of another string of musical projects in the last two decades (Litoral, Fantasma #3, Lost Tapes) had published a book of photographs three years ago, but what could not be expected is that it would be released in the world of literature with a novel as remarkable as “One day in the Life” (Aguilar, 23), so solid that it does not seem to support a debut.

Talked with pau roca (Madrid, 1974) by phone about his book: the story of a middle-aged man with a conventional marriage, a job he hates, a teenage daughter who has taken it with him and a few secrets that are going to turn his life around. life in less than twenty-four hours.

Does this book arise from the pandemic?

Well, it was post-pandemic. A story occurred to me, I semi dreamed it. I told Cris [Lomba], my editor, and she told me “well, write it down and we’ll see”. I wrote a few pages, I showed them to a friend and to David Pascual, the Valencian writer and musician Mr. Perfumme, who gave me some very valuable advice, and with something more presentable I sent it to Cristina and she told me it was pretty cool. It’s been two years from when I started to editing, pretty fast.

But all that cannot come out of a dream: there had to be a huge amount of subsequent work, because in dreams everything is very blurry.

I have very plausible dreams, but it is true that I had to stretch it from the front and back, add more characters… but I did have the main idea. I saw a documentary about Gabriel García Márquez –obviously I’m not going to compare myself with him– in which he said that you have to think about books before writing them, and I thought about things a lot before sitting down to write. That’s why I think it was fast.

Let’s just say it’s not one of those books that you don’t know how it’s going to develop once you start.

Well, yes, there are things that have been emerging, subplots that have later become very important and weren't there before… a mixture of everything. But it was like having a totally coherent universe and idea in your head before writing. Like when you tell someone a story that happened to you. Even if it's totally fictional.

I see it as very solid for a first novel. Did you have any literary references?

Before it was published, only three or four people read the book, including my friend Juan Collado, who told me that it reminded him of what Herman Koch, the author of “Summer House with Pool” (11), does. But hey, I really like American literature, although I don’t think there is a clear reference. Juan also told me that he saw his own voice, which encouraged me a lot. Because the rest can be solved, like the design of any character. But if you don’t have a coherent way of writing, which is what I value the most in writers… You identify David Foster Wallace right away, just like Ian McEwan. I like them both a lot.

I think you draw a faithful portrait of our society right now, sometimes a bit caustic, with that slightly bastard sense of humor, if you allow me, that those of us who know you value. A little complacent humor, let’s say.

Yeah, I wanted it to be a bit hurtful. even self hurting [risas]. The other day a friend told me that when I describe the trips that the leading couple has taken, they remind him of the ones he has taken with his girlfriend. Although the main character has nothing to do with me, his environment is contemporary and it is mine. I wanted it to be an uncomfortable book, especially at the beginning. I think I have achieved it, because there are even people who have gotten a little angry and then have reconciled with the protagonist. That they liked it fatally and then better. They have taken it personally, and that is always good for me.

Is there nothing of you in the protagonist? He is a bank employee and a very orderly guy.

I watch World War II documentaries and I can't help but think that perhaps not all Germans between the ages of twenty and sixty at the time were depraved. Simply, we all have that possibility. In the end, the world is a mixture between our genetic and physical constitution and our own experiences. It was difficult for me to think that the protagonist could be a version of me, even if he is so different: I have never been married, I have never been a father or I have worked in a bank, but it is a way of saying that everything is understandable if you look at it. enough. It's like math or statistics. If you spend enough time looking at the sky, you end up drawing an order out of chaos, out of the universe. And if you look long enough at someone you find even unpleasant, you can come to understand it.

It is true that the protagonist ends up falling better at the end than at the beginning, and the story also ends better than expected.

It’s almost a redemption novel. When all the social factors around you are removed, you start to become a better person. That could result in society being the one to blame for its evil, loosely said, because obviously there are many more nuances. In reality, he is a person who has simply done what he had to do, and we are in a world where doing that makes you a bad person.

There are no references in the book to Valencia, your city. Not even in passing.

When wanting to choose an average person, the most likely place is Madrid, and for personal reasons I know Sanchinarro, and when you use a real place you will always say more accurate things than if it was invented, and I was very interested in Sanchinarro because it is a place that comes out of nowhere, twenty years ago. It’s like an artificial set. You see Valencia and you see why they inhabited it: there is a river that meanders, there are orchards, fertile land, it is close to the sea… but no one ever lived in Sanchinarro for any of those reasons. We have been the ones who have decided that there are inhabitants only because it is close to Madrid. A couple of people from Sanchinarro have written to me who did not like it. But hey, it could have been Valdebebas. It was just an example.

The presence of music is quite toned down: the book could do just fine without it. You have not used it as a filler.

Exactly. In fact, I was about to include nothing at all, but David [Mr. Perfumme] He recommended that I not give up one hundred percent on it because common references, or not common ones, help. They are like a very short way to describe someone. Any artistic reference. If you say that a house is like the one in the movie "Psycho" (Alfred Hitchcock, 1960), you no longer need to say anything else about the house. Everyone has it in mind. But yes, I wanted to run away from the musician's vision. As I go, I go.

In fact, in Valencia you presented it with a professor of social psychology, Juan Antonio López. Nothing from other musicians or writers.

A comedian, a professor of social psychology, a screenwriter, but also a writer… those have been the presenters so far. This psychologist wrote an incredible text of ten pages. A wonderful analysis of the book, from his discipline. I’m about to post it on a network some day, because it’s super accurate.