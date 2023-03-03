Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Two other cases of avian flu infection in humans in China: a 53-year-old woman residing in Jiangsu, who tested positive last month after eating an infected chicken, and a 49-year-old man from Guangdong Province. Not much is known about their current health conditions.

Added to these are the two cases of positivity to the H5N1 virus recorded in Cambodia last week – one of which was fatal to an 11-year-old girl – for a total of four cases of avian flu in just a week.

WHO fears: “We risk another pandemic”

The WHO epidemiologist on the H5N1 virus Richard Peabody the alarm bell sounded, interviewed by the Spanish newspaper El Pais: «We fear that the virus acquires the ability to spread from person to person and that it could cause a new pandemic. The scientific community is studying the genetic sequence of these viruses in order to monitor them and also develop vaccines, if necessary. We have to prepare ourselves.”

The bird flu virus has also arrived in Italy

The bird flu virus has also hit Italy in recent days. Some communities of seagulls paid the price, in particular on the Brescia side of Lake Garda and in Trentino Alto-Adige: the WWF volunteers recovered a total of about fifty bird carcasses. Already last December, in the Monte Urpinu park in Cagliari, an avian epidemic had forced the authorities to cull over 240 birds, including peacocks and ducks. Only recently the fauna of the park has returned to repopulate with the birth of 27 ducklings in the last seven days.

