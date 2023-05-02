news“>

Trento, 01 May 2023

news“>Lorenzetti after match 1 of the Scudetto Finale: “We had a hard head in the third set”

news“>Angelo Lorenzetti advises Daniele Lavia in the final phase of the first set (photo Trabalza)

“It was a tense match as could be expected, but we were good at having a hard head and staying present in every set, which doesn’t mean winning it every time but in any case continuing to fight, as we actually did – explained the coach Angelo Lorenzetti at the end of the game – . The first two partials were particular, we handed them over to each other; when we lost Lisinac our ball substitution was less fluent but it must also be said that Civitanova defended a lot. In view of the continuation of the series we need to increase our skills on the second row and the quality of the second lift touch when it cannot be done by Sbertoli. It is an aspect on which we work a lot and in which we were lacking for a good part of the match”.

On Thursday 4 May the Play Off Scudetto Final series moves to the Eurosuole Forum in Civitanova Marche for match 2; kick-off scheduled for 20.30. Live RAI Sport HD and Radio Dolomiti.

