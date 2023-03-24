Home World «We have everything here to train at our best, we are recovering our energy»
World

by admin
by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 42 seconds ago

Interviewed by the official website of Palermo Luca Vido focused on various topics. Here is an excerpt: «This retreat will help us regain the energy spent in these last few games, we have played many and very expensive games.…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo in training camp in Girona, Vido: «We have everything here to train at our best, we are recovering our energy» appeared 42 seconds ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

See also  Paris, No green Pass alarm: 2,600 trucks of the "Convoy of freedom" try to enter the city

