The irunese musician and composer Jabier Muguruza publishes his sixth children’s album, “Chips and tuna”.

The irunese musician and composer Jabier Muguruza He has just released a new album for children “Chickpea and Tuna” with lyrics by writer Leire Bilbao. The recording took place last year, as always with top-level musicians, at the Mamusic studios in Donostia: Mikel Azpiroz (Rhodes piano), Jean Marie Ecay (electric guitars) and Karlos Arancegui (percussion). As for the voices, once again Nieves Arilla and Jabier Muguruza (also on accordion) were in charge of interpreting them. The children’s choirs were performed by Ametsa Unanue and Albert Setien, and Azpiroz himself recorded, mixed and mastered the album.

Javier, the eldest of the Muguruza brothers (Fermin and Iñigo) began his artistic career at the end of the 80s, both in music and in literature, with works aimed at children. “And and” (IZ 1989) was his first work, a record that was widely accepted among the boys and girls of the Basque Country. Since then, although she has focused mainly on songwriting, she has never set aside children’s productions. In 2005 Jabier created the label “Mara-mara diskak”, with the purpose of publishing works for children, with his music and lyrics by different poets. That same year he released his first album, “my body”, with lyrics by the writer Juan Kruz Igerabide. Continuing with his children’s production, in 2016 a work came to light in which Jabier set to music little poems written for the occasion by Bernardo Atxaga: “Dictionary of Stone”. In 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, Mara mara diskak published “Wrong (it’s a dog)”, an album that includes a series of texts by Iñaki Irazu and melodies by Jabier, once again, with an excellent band. A year later, in 2021, Muguruza published his fifth child work, “Dodoa”with lyrics by the poet Iñigo Astiz.

We present you the video clip of the song that gives its name to the album, whose design and illustrations, as usual, are the work of the artist Pedro Balmaseda.