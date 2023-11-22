“We have to reach an agreement”: what Lula said after Milei’s victory in Argentina

Lula da Silva, president of Brazil, has spoken out about the recent electoral victory of Javier Milei in Argentina, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and democracy in the face of adversity. He made these remarks during a graduation ceremony for new Brazilian diplomats, stressing the need for both governments to coexist democratically, despite their differences.

While Milei has made it clear that he will not engage in diplomatic relations with Brazil, China, or Venezuela, Lula da Silva asserted that there cannot be a “supremacy” of one country over another. He emphasized the need for each country to defend its own interests and engage in respectful dialogue to reach agreements, calling it “the art of democracy.”

Addressing the political turmoil in South America, Lula da Silva emphasized the importance of finding solutions through constructive dialogue rather than complaining about the problems. He urged for smart and democratic approaches to address political challenges, stressing the need for people to learn to live democratically in times of adversity.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has expressed concern about Milei’s electoral victory, labeling it as a threat to Venezuela and the region. He described Milei as an extreme right-wing figure with a colonial project that poses a danger to Latin America and the Caribbean. Maduro accused Milei of intending to continue the project of dictatorships from the 1970s in countries like Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay, and called for reflection on the emergence of extreme right-wing centers seeking to impose recolonization and extremist models in the region.